Moradabad, Jun 5 (PTI) The Moradabad Municipal Corporation has set up a selfie point themed on Operation Sindoor here at Peelikothi Square.

The structure, it said, was aimed at fostering patriotism among the people, especially the youth.

The corporation has also put up posters with a dramatic depiction of Operation Sindoor near the Circuit House on Delhi Road and along several road dividers.

The selfie site features a grand cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with the caption: "India is proud of its heroes."

Moradabad Municipal Commissioner Divyanshu Patel said, "It stands as a symbolic gesture to commemorate the dedication and heroism of India's defence forces."

The initiative, however, has already seen controversy.

Police earlier detained three youths briefly after Patel filed a complaint alleging they gave him death threats.

The detainees claimed that the commissioner's security guards confiscated their phones while they were taking selfies at the site.

They said when they asked for their phones back, the guards allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 in cash. They accused the commissioner of filing a complaint against them and calling them drug addicts.

Police, however, found the youths sober and let them go without any charges filed.

Kashmir's Pahalgam was hit by a terror attack on April 22, with 26 people, mostly tourists and all men, gunned down on a grassy meadow.

In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting several terror launch pads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The success of the operation led families in Kushinagar to name 17 newborns Sindoor. Another family followed suit in Ayodhya.

