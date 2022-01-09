Agra (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) More than 10,000 people visited the iconic Taj Mahal here on Saturday, an official said.

Raj Kumar Patel, Superintending Archaeologist of ASI, Agra Circle said the footfall may increase on Sunday.

Also Read | Aligarh Couple Makes World’s Largest Lock, to Be Dedicated to Ram Temple (See Pics).

“More than 10,000 people visited Taj Mahal on Saturday. The number of tourists may increase on Sunday,” he said.

Meanwhile, the city reported 271 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases here to 743, officials said.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: February 14 Has Historically Been Lucky For AAP, Says Manish Sisodia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)