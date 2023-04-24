Chandigarh, Apr 24 (PTI) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday said more than 54 lakh metric tonne of wheat has been procured in the state and Rs 5,800 crore paid directly to the farmers in their bank accounts.

Chautala said the procurement of wheat started in the state from April 1.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Full List of Congress Candidates and Their Constituencies.

"So far, 54 lakh metric tonne has been procured," an official statement quoted him as saying.

He claimed that lifting from 'mandis' has been expedited and not a single farmer has faced any inconvenience in selling crops in the procuring centres.

Also Read | American Airlines Urination Case: Drunk Indian Passenger Urinates on Co-Passenger on New York-Delhi Flight.

Chautala said the farmers' crops are being procured as soon as they arrive in the mandis.

On Sunday, hitting out at the BJP-JJP government, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had said the government's claim of payment to farmers within 72 hours after procuring their crop was proving to be completely baseless.

"The lifting is not happening because the government did not give the tenders for transport in time," the Congress leader had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)