New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Tuesday held discussions with UK Minister Tariq Ahmad on important bilateral matters, including cooperation on a vaccine for COVID-19.

Also Read | Rafale Landing in India Tomorrow, Section 144 Imposed in 4 Villages Closer to Ambala Airbase, Photography During Landing Strictly Prohibited.

The two leaders also discussed strengthening of bilateral cooperation at multilateral fora.

Also Read | Fine for Not Wearing Mask Increased from Rs 200 to Rs 500 in Gujarat From August 1: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 28, 2020.

"Had an excellent discussion with the UK MoS Lord @tariqahmadbt. Exchanged views on important bilateral matters including trade and commerce, cooperation on vaccine for #COVID19 as well as strengthening our cooperation in multilateral fora," Muraleedharan said in a tweet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)