New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar on Thursday chaired a meeting of BRICS ministers of energy, an official statement said.

He also launched the BRICS Energy Report 2021, BRICS Energy Technology Report 2021 and BRICS Energy Research Directory 2021.

"Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries, Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar, today chaired the 'Meeting of BRICS Ministers of Energy' under the Chairship of India," the power ministry statement said.

Energy ministers of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) and delegates attended the virtual meeting.

This was the 6th meeting of BRICS energy ministers and a joint communique was adopted.

Addressing the meet, Gurjar emphasised upon the need of promoting energy efficiency and renewables to combat adverse effect of climate change.

He also welcomed the efforts made by energy professionals from BRICS nations in ensuring regular power supply despite difficult circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

India also reiterated focus on the 'one sun, one world, one grid' initiative proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gurjar underlined that India is committed to improving the quality of life of its citizens by ensuring adequacy of electricity availability.

"The 'Power for All' by 2022 program is a major step in this direction. We have achieved universal access. We added 28 million consumers in just about 18 months, which was the fastest expansion access anywhere in the world, and much of it is due to the fact that we went in for renewables in a major way," Gurjar said.

The ministers from other BRICS countries also highlighted their targets and achievements in the field of energy transition and climate change.

This Energy Ministers' Summit of BRICS countries was the concluding event as part of the energy dialogue between member countries since April 2021.

Various events like hydrogen webinar, building energy efficiency and battery storage were conducted and saw participation of large number of experts from these countries, the statement said.

Energy ministers recognised the unprecedented impact of the pandemic on the energy sector.

It was noted that electricity security and resilient energy systems are more indispensable than ever for providing uninterrupted supply of energy.

