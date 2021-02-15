Umaria, February 15: A 10-year-old tribal girl was raped in a deserted school building in a village of Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, police said on Monday. The incident happened under Indwar police station limits post 10pm on Saturday, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Arvind Tiwari.

"A 28-year-old man abducted the girl from outside her home, took her to a deserted school building and raped her. She reached home at 5am on Sunday and told her family about the ordeal, after which a rape case was registered," he said. Gurugram Rape Horror: Woman and a Teenage Raped in Two Different Incidents on the Same Day.

The accused has been booked under POCSO Act and IPC provisions and efforts are on to nab him, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)