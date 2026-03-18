Mumbai, March 18: In a dramatic conclusion to a long-running and closely watched case, Melanie Curtin has been found not guilty on all charges in her high-profile s*x crime retrial. The verdict, delivered late Tuesday, March 17, 2026, by a 12-person jury in Livingston Parish, brings an end to a legal saga that stretched over six years and overturned a previous life sentence.

The jury deliberated for approximately two and a half hours before clearing Curtin of charges including simple rape and video voyeurism. The retrial centered on an 18-minute video involving Curtin, former deputy Dennis Perkins, and another woman. Prosecutors argued the woman was unconscious and unable to give consent, while the defense maintained the encounter was fully consensual. US ‘Party Mom’ Found Guilty of Hosting Alcohol-Fueled Teen S*x Parties, Faces 30 Years in Prison.

Tensions ran high during closing arguments, with defense attorneys sharply criticizing the prosecution’s approach. Ultimately, jurors concluded that the state failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt. Following the verdict, Curtin expressed relief and said she was looking forward to regaining her freedom.

The retrial followed a major legal reversal after an appellate court overturned Curtin’s 2021 conviction for first-degree rape, which had resulted in a life sentence. The court ruled that key evidence had been improperly excluded under Louisiana’s rape shield law, limiting Curtin’s ability to present a full defense. Upon retrial, the charge was reduced to simple rape. US Shocker: Married Teacher Sent Disturbing Messages to a 17-Year-Old Student Before Having S*x With Him in Washington, Sentenced.

The case also featured intense evidentiary disputes, including the exclusion of a toxicology expert whose testimony prosecutors wanted to use to interpret signs of intoxication in the video. The judge ruled that jurors could rely on their own judgment, a decision upheld by the Louisiana Supreme Court during the trial.

Curtin’s case stemmed from the broader investigation into Dennis and Cynthia Perkins, who pleaded guilty in 2022 to multiple serious offenses. While the Perkins case involved shocking allegations, Curtin was never accused of crimes involving minors.

With her acquittal, Curtin closes a turbulent chapter marked by legal battles, public scrutiny, and years of uncertainty.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).