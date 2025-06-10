Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday chaired a cabinet meeting held at Mantralaya in Bhopal on Tuesday and the council of ministers decided to fully exempt 'Mandi-Shulk' on toor dal (Pigeon Pea) imported from outside the state.

The cabinet also approved a proposal worth Rs 21,630 crore for the Chief Minister Majra-Tola Road Scheme, which aims to provide all-weather connectivity to remote settlements in the state. The scheme will be implemented in two phases, from 2025-26 to 2034-35, covering approximately 30,900 kilometres of road construction.

The state government will fund the project, and the priority will be given to settlements with a minimum of 20 households and a population of 100 or more. A priority list for the same will be prepared based on population density and consultation with local MPs, MLAs, and Zila Panchayat members.

The council of ministers further granted in principle approval for constructing four working women hostels with a total capacity of 350 seats in Jhabua, Singrauli, Dewas, and Narmadapuram under the SASCI (Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment) 2024-25 scheme. The project, to be implemented in a public-private partnership (PPP) mode, will cost Rs 40.59 crores.

Additionally, the cabinet approved the formation of a "District Development Advisory Committee" in all districts, chaired by the Chief Minister, to prepare a roadmap for district development and long-term plans. This follows instructions from the 2025-26 budget speech.

The committee will include the district in-charge minister as vice-chairman, MPs, all district MLAs, the mayor or municipal chairman of the district headquarters, the district panchayat chairman, all janpad chairmen, and 20 representatives from fields like industry, trade, progressive farming, social service, medicine, and law.

Along with this, the collector will serve as the member secretary. The committee aims to formulate long-term development plans based on public, representative, and stakeholder inputs, promote traditional skills under the "Vocal for Local" principle, and enhance district prosperity.

It will also suggest ways to better implement government schemes, formalize local innovations, and provide recommendations for employment generation, industry, trade, water conservation, exports, agriculture, and minerals. (ANI)

