Bengaluru, June 10: Karnataka added two more COVID-related deaths to its tally, pushing it to 11 on Monday. The day also saw 67 new cases, according to the health department. A 51-year-old woman from Belagavi with comorbidities had died of acute cardiorespiratory arrest on June 8. While 79-year-old man from Dakshina Kannada, who was admitted on June 6 at a private hospital in Dakshina Kannada, died of COVID pneumonia on June 9. Both the patients had been vaccinated against COVID. COVID-19 Deaths in Delhi: 90-Year-Old Woman Dies After Testing Positive for Coronavirus; Toll Rises to 8 Since January.

The positivity rate, which spiked to 40.7 per cent on June 9 fell drastically on Tuesday, and registered a 11.73 per cent. In total, 571 tests were done on Tuesday, of which 531 were RTPCR tests and 40 RAT tests.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)