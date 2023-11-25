Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with his wife, offered prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain district on Friday night.

CM Chouhan also worshipped at the ancient Shakti Peeth Mata Harsiddhi Temple and Mangalnath Temple. The chief minister reached inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Mahakal temple and offered prayers to Lord Shiva on the occasion.

After that, he sat in the Nandi Hall of the temple, worshipped Baba Mahakal and the priest of the temple chanted mantras.

Later, Chouhan interacted with the media and said that it was his good fortune to visit Baba Mahakal temple. He prayed for the happiness and welfare of the people of the state and the country.

Meanwhile, speaking on the election in the five states, CM Chouhan said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is God's gift to India. The progress that the country has made under his leadership is unimaginable and amazing. I have full confidence that the BJP will achieve success in all the states. Along with this, the BJP government will be formed again under the leadership of PM Modi in 2024 at centre."

Besides, the CM came down heavily on Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi for using the 'Panauti' remark, saying he (Rahul Gandhi) has become a national shame.

"Congress has lost its wisdom. When the entire country was saddened by India's defeat in the cricket World Cup final, the Congressmen were sarcastic in joy. This expression reaches the extent of treason. The Congress has become blind and Rahul Gandhi has become a national shame," CM Chouhan said.

While addressing a rally in Barmer, Rahul Gandhi claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in the Narendra Modi stadium was the reason behind India's World Cup final loss.

"Our guys were playing well, they would have won the World Cup. But 'panauti' made us lose. The TV guys won't tell you this but people know," Rahul said.

The BJP complained to the Election Commission and it has issued notice to Rahul Gandhi over his remarks. (ANI)

