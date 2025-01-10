Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav distributed appointment letters to 362 newly appointed government officers and employees for various departments at a program organised at Ravindra Bhawan in Bhopal on Friday.

CM Yadav also extended greetings to all the candidates and wished them a bright time ahead. He also highlighted that the state government was constantly providing employment to the youth ever since his government came to power in the state.

Addressing the media persons, the chief minister said, "I am happy that as we promised at the time of the formation of our government, we will recruit in all departments at a fast pace and we are constantly moving forward in that direction. Today, we have given 362 appointment letters to newly appointed candidates."

Of these, 256 candidates are from the agriculture department, 70 candidates for the posts of veterinary assistants, and doctors selected by the Public Service Commission (PSC) and 36 candidates for the posts of Naib Tehsildars selected in the State Service Examination 2021, he added.

"Along with this, I would like to mention one more thing by conducting different types of exams of PSC for the last three years in the current year, we have decided to give a chance to the talent of all the youth. Through the Yuva Shakti Mission on January 12, we will start our mission," CM said.

Under the mission, the state government would provide employment opportunities to the youth in Madhya Pradesh. Encouraging self-employment, businesses, agriculture, animal husbandry and other activities, the state is moving ahead with all the possibilities of youth power in the interest of the state and the country and providing opportunities to grow further, CM Yadav said.

"The state government is working equally in all the four major sectors which include women, youth, poor and farmers. Today I extend greetings to all the selected candidates who received appointment letters and I hope that this process continues further," the CM added. (ANI)

