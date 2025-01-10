In addition to the northern states, some southern regions like Telangana and Tamil Nadu have also declared school holidays, albeit for festive occasions such as Sankranti and Pongal. These measures aim to prioritise student well-being while adapting to local climatic and cultural contexts. Scroll down to check the list of states where holidays have been extended. Delhi Weather Update Today, January 10: Over 100 Flights Delayed As Dense Fog Hits Operations at IGI Airport (Watch Video).

School Holidays 2025 List:

Delhi: Schools closed from January 1 to 15, 2025, reopening on January 16. Bihar: Schools for up to class 8 are closed until January 11, 2025. Chandigarh: Schools closed until January 11, reopening on January 13, 2025. Haryana: Schools closed from January 1 to 15, reopening on January 16, 2025. Uttar Pradesh: In Ghaziabad, schools will remain closed for up to class 8 until January 12. While in Noida, schools closed up to class 8 until further notice. In Lucknow, schools will remain closed up to class 8 until January 11, with online classes for classes 9 to 12. Jharkhand: Schools closed from January 7 to 11, 2025, for all students up to class 8. Himachal Pradesh: Schools closed from January 1 to February 1, 2025. Jammu and Kashmir: Winter vacation until February 28, 2025, for students up to class 12. Telangana: Schools closed from January 11 to 16, 2025, due to Sankranti holidays. Tamil Nadu: School holidays for Makar Sankranti and Pongal festivals.

The severe cold wave sweeping across northern and central India has led several states to extend school holidays, prioritising the health and safety of students. With temperatures dropping significantly, these extended breaks provide students with the necessary rest while also ensuring they remain safe from the harsh weather conditions. Parents, students, and school staff are advised to stay updated with the local weather and school announcements, as the reopening dates might vary depending on the prevailing conditions.