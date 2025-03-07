Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday performed the 'bhoomi pujan' for the Rs 100 crore expansion of the Kushabhau Thackeray International Convention Center (Minto Hall) in Bhopal.

Addressing the event, CM Yadav expressed confidence that the convention center would emerge as a premier venue for major events in the state capital.

"Today, I performed bhoomi pujan for the expansion of the Kushabhau Thackeray International Convention Center. During the Global Investor Summit in Bhopal, we had to make temporary arrangements at Manav Sangrahalaya. But soon, this convention center will be developed with all modern amenities to host diverse events," CM told reporters.

The Rs 100 crore expansion project will include the construction of 19 rooms and a grand auditorium, enhancing the convention center's capacity and facilities.

"Situated in the heart of the city, this convention center reflects our glorious past. With this expansion, we aim to elevate Bhopal's status as a capital city. The new facilities, spread over 1,10,000 square feet, will not only preserve our heritage but also cater to future needs," CM Yadav added.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the recently announced Madhav Tiger Reserve Park in Shivpuri district, which he said would become a key tourist attraction.

"Today, we are issuing a notification for the Madhav Tiger Reserve Park. While the Madhav National Park was established in 1956, its status as a tiger reserve will enhance its appeal for wildlife enthusiasts," he said.

CM Yadav also highlighted the success of the Cheetah reintroduction project under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, stating that the second generation of cheetahs is now thriving in Madhya Pradesh's forests.

"I am happy that the reintroduction of Cheetahs was also successfully done under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Now, a second generation of Cheetahs is also flourishing here, and Cheetahs are roaming in our jungles," he said.

CM Yadav also mentioned the Gharial rehabilitation project in the Chambal region, calling it a significant step in wildlife conservation.

"With the establishment of the Madhav Tiger Reserve and the Gharial project, the Chambal region will gain a new identity, boosting employment and tourism," he added. (ANI)

