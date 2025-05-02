MP CM Mohan Yadav plant a tree under 'One Tree in Name of Ladli Laxmi' campaign (Photo/ANI)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday planted a tree with Ladli Laxmi under the campaign 'One Tree in the name of Ladli Laxmi' in the Bhopal airport area.

After the plantation, CM Yadav said that the Ladli Laxmi scheme, which was started during the tenure of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has ended the difference in sex ratio.

"The Ladli Laxmi scheme was started during the tenure of previous CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in 2007. Through this, not only did we end the difference in sex ratio, but we also started Ladli Laxmi scheme 1 and 2... Our government is giving relevant scholarships to school-going girls," he said.

"Since the beginning of the scheme, 50.45 lakh girls have registered and 12.85 lakh have been given scholarships worth Rs 648.85 crores... In the upcoming times, we will also provide 33% reservation in Lok Sabha to women," the MP CM added.

Earlier on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav attended a mass wedding ceremony held in Garhakota town in Sagar district, where 3,219 couples tied the knot.

Senior BJP leader and ninth-time MLA from the Rehli constituency, Gopal Bhargav has been organising this mass wedding ceremony in Garhakota since 2001.

Addressing the event, CM Yadav said, "If a woman lost her husband, then in such a situation, it is our duty to convince her in finding a new beginning through remarriage. Sometimes, we come across news that if the husband of a woman dies due to any reason, then in-laws act as parents and get their widowed daughter-in-law remarry. Such sentiments should be appreciated and encouraged."

CM Yadav also urged public representatives and social workers to actively support and promote the remarriage of Kalyanis (widowed or abandoned women). He further stated that the state government is encouraging social harmony through the promotion of Kalyani remarriages, marriages of persons with disabilities, and inter-caste marriages. (ANI)

