Jabalpur (MP), Aug 23 (PTI) Staff members of a hospital here in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday foiled the bid of a 40-year-old COVID-19 patient to commit suicide by jumping off the third floor of the facility, police said.

The patient got down from the third floor window onto the open slab and was about to jump when some staff members rushed to him and held him back, said Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College and Hospital Dean Dr P K Kasar.

The patient is suffering from some mental issues according to his family members, he said.

Kasar demanded that state government install iron grills on the windows of the hospital.

