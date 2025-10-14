Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 14 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against 11 police personnel in Madhya Pradesh in relation to a loot case that took place in Seoni district, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

On the intervening night of October 8 and 9, Sub Division Officer of Police (SDOP, Seoni) conducted a checking, during which approximately Rs 1.45 crore was recovered from a vehicle. But neither a proper legal action was initiated into the matter nor it was reported to any senior official.

As the conduct was found to be inappropriate, the action has been taken against the police personnel, including SDOP involved in the checking and investigation team.

Speaking to ANI, CM Yadav said, "We will not spare any person who violates the law and this is the policy of our government. In the eyes of the law, officials, employees, and common citizens are all equal. Strict action will be taken against whoever makes a mistake. We have taken action against SDOP Pooja Pandey and other officials and also registered an FIR against them."

"The Madhya Pradesh government is committed to maintaining law and order, ensuring the safety of citizens. We all hope that the rights of police officers are not violated but if police officers themselves commit crimes, that is wrong. So our government will not tolerate it at all. Strict disciplinary action is being taken against those found guilty in the Seoni incident," he added.

According to an official release, a case has been registered against the accused police personnel under sections 310 (2) (Dacoity punishment), 126 (2) (Punishment for Wrongful restraint), 140 (3) (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 61(2) (Criminal conspiracy punishment) of Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS). The police also detained five accused police personnel into the matter which include SDOP Pooja Pandey, SI Arpit Bhairam, Constable Yogendra, Constable Neeraj, and Constable Jagdish.

Additionally, other accused against whom the FIR has been registered include Head Constable Makhan, Head Constable Rajesh Janghela, Constable Ravindra Uike, Constable Driver Ritesh, SAF constable Kedar, and SAF constable Subhash Sadafal, it added. (ANI)

