Bhopal, Feb 13 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government has approved acquisition of 292 acres of land to help operation of ATR-72 aircraft at the Shivpuri airstrip as it looks to enhance air connectivity at important destinations in the state.

The decision to acquire land was approved by the state Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, a state government press release said.

The Shivpuri airstrip has been historically important for regional air travel and has been utilised for various aircraft operations.

The State Cabinet at a meeting this week approved the land acquisition and payment of compensation to those whose land is being acquired for the airstrip.

An airstrip that can accommodate larger aircraft will improve transportation infrastructure for tourists, as Shivpuri is known for its proximity to popular destinations such as Madhav National Park and Kuno National Park, making it an attractive spot for both domestic and international visitors.

The airstrip's expansion is expected to enhance connectivity, making it easier for tourists to travel to the region and explore its natural and historical significance. PTI

