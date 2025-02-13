Mumbai, February 13: Some students are tasked to make a list of important news headlines and present them in their school assemblies. If you are one of them and looking for the school assembly news headlines today, we have everything ready for you. Below is a list of important news headlines from national, international, business, entertainment and sports sections. Scroll down to find the school assembly news headlines for February 14, 2025, and get ready for the day.

National News Headlines

JPC Report on Waqf Amendment Bill Tabled in Rajya Sabha Amid Uproar by Opposition

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Introduces New Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha

Class 12 Exams in Tamil Nadu To Begin on March 3 and Conclude on March 23

India’s First Manned Submersible Matsya 6000 To Launch by 2026, Says Union MoS Jitendra Singh

Centre Warns Telecom Companies of Fine up to INR 10 Lakh Over Failure To Curb Spam

International News Headlines

Donald Trump Talks to Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky; Says US To Start Negotiations To End Russia-Ukraine War

PM Narendra Modi Greeted by Indian Diaspora As He Arrives in Washington on Mission To Boost India-US Ties

PM Narendra Modi Meets New US Intelligence Chief Gabbard, Discusses ‘India-US Friendship’

Northwest Australia Bracing for Severe Cyclone ‘Zelia’

Business News Headlines

Stock Market Sees Choppy Session; Sensex Ends Flat Ahead of Key PM Modi-Donald Trump Meet, Nifty Holds 23,000 Level

Hiring in India Grows 9% in Last 3 Months, Green Jobs Surge: Report

India Tablet Market Grows 25%, 5G Shipments Skyrocket 424%

63% Power and Energy Sector Firms in India Plan To Ramp Up Hiring

Entertainment News Headlines

‘Housefull 5’: Akshay Kumar-Starrer’s First Trailer To Release With Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ This Eid

Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina Served Second Summons in ‘India’s Got Latent’ Row

Makers Confirm Season 3 of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

Sports News Headlines

Rajat Patidar Named New RCB Captain Ahead of IPL 2025

3 Pakistan Players Fined for Breaching ICC Code of Conduct During Match Against South Africa

India Go Down Fighting 2–3 Against South Korea in Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2025

After Second U19 WC Trophy, Shabnam Shakil Ready To Win Matches for Gujarat Giants in WPL 2025

Champions League: FC Bayern Edge Past Celtic, Feyenoord Defeat Milan in Play-Off First Leg

