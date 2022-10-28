Bhopal, Oct 28 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Friday appointed Dr Arvind Kumar Shukla as the vice chancellor of Gwalior-based Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agriculture University, an official said.

Also Read | Umesh Mishra, Senior IPS Officer, Is New Rajasthan DGP; To Take Charge After ML Lather's Retirement on November 3.

Shukla is currently posted as a project coordinator at the Indian Institute of Soil Science in Bhopal, he said.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Viral Video Shows Firecrackers Bursting From Boot Of Moving Car, Three Arrested.

The vice-chancellor's tenure will be of five years from the date of assuming charge of the office, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)