India News | MP Guv Lalji Tandon's Health Better: Hospital

Lucknow, Jun 14 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon is doing better and he is currently in the ICU of the Medanta Hospital here, an official said on Sunday.

Tandon, 85, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after he had fever and complications related to urology.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Orders to Set Up 20,000 New For COVID-19 Treatment: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020.

"He is better. In the night, he had to be operated upon. At present, he is in ICU, but he is improving," Medanta Hospital Director Dr Rakesh Kapoor told PTI.

Also Read | Indian Army Jawan Martyred in Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan Along LoC in Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)