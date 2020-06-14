Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | MP Guv Lalji Tandon's Health Better: Hospital

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 11:30 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | MP Guv Lalji Tandon's Health Better: Hospital

Lucknow, Jun 14 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon is doing better and he is currently in the ICU of the Medanta Hospital here, an official said on Sunday.

Tandon, 85, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after he had fever and complications related to urology.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Orders to Set Up 20,000 New For COVID-19 Treatment: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020.

"He is better. In the night, he had to be operated upon. At present, he is in ICU, but he is improving," Medanta Hospital Director Dr Rakesh Kapoor told PTI.

Also Read | Indian Army Jawan Martyred in Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan Along LoC in Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Governor Lucknow Madhya Pradesh medanta Medanta hospital Pakistan Rakesh Kapoor
You might also like
Indian Army Jawan Martyred in Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan Along LoC in Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch District
News

Indian Army Jawan Martyred in Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan Along LoC in Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch District
Six Killed in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol as Lime Quarry They Were Digging Caves In
News

Six Killed in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol as Lime Quarry They Were Digging Caves In
Bhopal Allows All Religious Places Except Those in Containment Zones to Re-Open From June 15
News

Bhopal Allows All Religious Places Except Those in Containment Zones to Re-Open From June 15
Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus; Shoaib Akhtar, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz and Others From Pakistan Cricket Fraternity React
Cricket

Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus; Shoaib Akhtar, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz and Others From Pakistan Cricket Fraternity React
Yousuf Raza Gilani, Former PM of Pakistan, Tests COVID-19 Positive
World

Yousuf Raza Gilani, Former PM of Pakistan, Tests COVID-19 Positive
Monsoon 2020 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Expected in Vidarbha Region of Maharashtra During Next 24 Hours, Predicts IMD
News

Monsoon 2020 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Expected in Vidarbha Region of Maharashtra During Next 24 Hours, Predicts IMD
Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Former Pakistan Cricketer Asks for Prayers
Cricket

Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Former Pakistan Cricketer Asks for Prayers
'Dead Bodies Dragged': West Bengal Governor J Dhankhar Calls For Probe Into Video, Says Home Secretary Admitted to Violation of Protocol
News

'Dead Bodies Dragged': West Bengal Governor J Dhankhar Calls For Probe Into Video, Says Home Secretary Admitted to Violation of Protocol
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement