Indian Army Jawan Martyred in Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan Along LoC in Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch District

News Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 11:10 AM IST
Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Poonch, June 14: An Indian Army jawan was martyred in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch District of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday night. Three other Army soldiers were also injured in the Pakistan firing. According to reports, Pakistani troops resorted to heaving cross border shelling in Shahpur-Kerni sector. Indian Army Targets Pakistani Posts in Rajouri Sector Across LoC in Retaliation to Ceasefire Violation.

Four Indian Army soldiers were injured in the ceasefire violation. They were immediately evacuated to a hospital. One of the jawans succumbed to injuries during the treatment, reported NDTV. The Indian Army also retaliated strongly to Pakistan’s ceasefire violation. Jammu and Kashmir: One Jawan Martyred, Civilian Injured After Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along the LoC in Rajouri District.

Tweet by ANI:

Pakistan reportedly violated ceasefire more than 2,000 times in the first six months of 2020. Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand told news agency ANI, “This year's figure for ceasefire violations is astonishing; in less than six months, there have been more than 2000 violations. If we compare with past years, there weren't as many violations in the entire 2018.”

Last year, over 3,200 ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army were reported along the LoC. Meanwhile, in 2018, Pakistan violated ceasefire 2,936 times. A big spike in ceasefire violations by Pakistan was seen after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 11:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

