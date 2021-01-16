Bhopal, Jan 16 (PTI) Many healthcare and sanitation workers in Madhya Pradesh who became first recipients of COVID-19 jabs on Saturday expressed confidence that the vaccine will defeat the pandemic and help save many lives while a sanitary worker from Gwalior asked people to repose their faith in Indian scientists.

Asha Pawar (55), a health worker who became the first person to receive the vaccine in Indore's Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital, said she had no apprehensions about the safety of the vaccine and hoped that it will prove helpful in saving lives of people.

"There was an atmosphere of fear during the outbreak of epidemic in Indore. But now, after getting this vaccine, I have no fear and I feel very good," said Pawar, who works as an "aya" at the Indore's district hospital, and flashed the victory sign.

Haridev Yadav, who works as a security guard at hospital, became the first recipient of the vaccine at Bhopal's JP Hospital vaccination centre.

He urged people to get vaccinated without any fear.

"People should not fear this vaccine and participate in this drive to fight against coronavirus," Yadav said.

On the occasion, Yadav was presented a flower bouquet by senior officials of the state health department.

Yadav said his wife has had some reservations about the vaccine, but now has agreed for vaccination.

Yadav said he was feeling well after vaccination.

In Bhopal's Hamidia Hospital, ward boy Sanjay Yadav became the first recipient of the vaccine.

"I am feeling safe now," Sanjay Yadav said while making a victory sign.

In Gwalior, sanitary worker Raghuvir Balmiki was the first recipient of the vaccine administered at Jayarogya Hospital.

"Remove all kinds of illusions from your mind and trust Indian scientists. This vaccine is completely safe. The country has lost several people due to this epidemic. So, we all should get vaccinated," said Balmiki who was accompanied by his sisters-in-law and daughter.

In the Barwani district hospital, Rajesh Dodve, a sanitary worker, said, "I am feeling well after vaccination. This vaccine will eradicate the coronavirus from our district".

Rakesh Kalseriya, a sanitary worker who became the first recipient of the vaccine in Dewas, said everybody should get vaccinated to defeat the pandemic.

Several doctors, nurses and other health care workers across the state were administered the vaccine on the first day of the first phase of the vaccination drive, which rolled out across India.

Dr Ajay Goenka, Director, Chirayu Medical College, also received the vaccine at Hamidia Hospital besides other medical professionals.

The hospital is the biggest private COVID-19 treatment centre in Bhopal.

The vaccination drive is underway at 150 centres in Madhya Pradesh including at 12 centres in Bhopal.

As many as 4.17 lakh healthcare workers will be administered the vaccines in the first phase in the state, according to officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)