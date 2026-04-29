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Agency News Agency News India News | MP High Court Adjourns OBC Reservation Case to May 15 Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. During a high-stakes hearing on Tuesday at the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the bench decided to push the proceedings to mid-May to ensure all related petitions are consolidated for a definitive ruling.

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): The long-standing legal battle over OBC reservation in Madhya Pradesh has entered a critical final phase.

During a high-stakes hearing on Tuesday at the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the bench decided to push the proceedings to mid-May to ensure all related petitions are consolidated for a definitive ruling.

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The hearing, which commenced at 11:00 AM, was adjourned after the court noted that one of the key petitions filed directly in the Supreme Court had not yet reached the High Court for integrated consideration.

Out of the four petitions filed directly with the Supreme Court, a plea was reportedly missing from the local court's current file. The High Court emphasised that a matter of such constitutional importance requires all legal challenges to be heard simultaneously to avoid fragmented judgments.

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The High Court stated that hearing the cases collectively is essential for a comprehensive and fair verdict on the reservation quota.

The bench has now set the next window for hearings between May 13 and May 15, 2026.

Speaking to ANI, Supreme Court Advocate Shashank Ratnoo confirmed the development and expressed optimism regarding the timeline.

"The next dates are May 13, 14, and 15. We are hopeful and expect that this will be the final hearing of the case," Advocate Ratnoo stated.

Legal experts and stakeholders are viewing the upcoming May dates as the potential conclusion to the years-long dispute regarding the percentage of reservation for Other Backward Classes in state services and education.

The OBC reservation case remains one of the most politically sensitive issues in Madhya Pradesh, directly impacting thousands of government job aspirants and students.

The legal impasse centres on the state's move to increase OBC reservation from 14% to 27%, a decision that has been under judicial scrutiny for exceeding the total reservation cap and overlapping with various constitutional mandates.

With the High Court now clearing the deck for a three-day marathon session in May, the state awaits a verdict that will redefine its socio-political landscape. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)