Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 29 (ANI): An illegal structure near Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain was demolished on Friday in a joint drive carried out by the Ujjain Development Authority, Municipal Corporation and police, officials said.

The anti-encroachment drive was carried out in Begum Bagh locality under the jurisdiction of Mahakal police station. A large police force and Ujjain Municipal Corporation staff were deployed to maintain order during the demolition action.

According to UDA CEO Sandeep Soni, the UDA had allocated around 30 plots in the Begumbagh area on a 30-year lease for residential purposes in 1985. However, the plot holders used them for commercial purposes, which was against the rules. Additionally, the leases for these plots expired in the year 2014-15, and they were not renewed.

The Authority continuously issued notices regarding the plots and terminated the leases of the plot holders in 2023-24. Following this, the plot holders went to the court and received a stay. The case regarding the plots is pending in court, although the court's stay has been lifted for some plots that were demolished. Previously, around 12 buildings were razed here in two phases, approximately two and a half months ago. Now, one more structure was removed on Friday.

UDA CEO Soni told ANI, "This plot is part of a residential scheme developed by Ujjain Development Authority. All the leases on the front road were initially intended for residential use, but instead, people used them for commercial purposes, which is against the rules. Almost one and a half years ago, the Ujjain Development Authority terminated the leases, after which the structures became illegal constructions. Afterwards, legal orders were issued. Today, house number 19, which was used for commercial activities in two sections, is being demolished under the supervision of Municipal Corporation, police and the district administration."

He added that some matters were pending in the court, and the trial was ongoing. After the completion of the legal procedures in these matters, further action will be taken in accordance with the rules.

Ujjain Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner Santosh Tagore said that they were directed to provide machinery and support for the demolition action; as a result, municipal corporation employees and machines were deployed at the site.

"We were directed by UDA to provide machinery and support, following which the Municipal Corporation deployed, including 2 JCBs, 2 Poclains, and a dumper. Approximately 60-70 of our employees are currently working here. We are supporting the work being done here," Tagore said.

Mahakal Police Station in-charge, Gagan Badal, said that UDA was demolishing the illegal structures located in the Begumbag area of the district, and around 50 police personnel were present at the spot for safety and security reasons. (ANI)

