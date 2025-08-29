Ahmedabad, August 29: In a shocking incident, Gujarat Police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly raping his 22-year-old sister at knifepoint on two separate occasions and branding her with a burning bidi in Bhavnagar. According to the reports, the victim was in a relationship with a youth from her village, which the accused disapproved of.

According to the Times of India report, the accused, who works as a driver and is a father of one, abused his younger sister after discovering she had been in a consensual relationship with a man from their village for the past three years. He allegedly used this information to blackmail, threaten, and intimidate her. Gujarat Shocker: Class 10 Student Raped by Teacher After Earning Praise for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Speech on January 26, Accused Arrested.

The first assault took place on July 13, when the accused’s wife was away at her parents’ home. The second incident occurred on August 22, when his wife had gone out for personal work. On both occasions, the victim was alone in the house. During the second assault, the accused pressed a lit bidi on her right thigh, leaving burn marks.

After the second attack, the victim dialled the 181 women’s helpline, which led to her being escorted to Talaja police station, where she filed a formal complaint. Police immediately registered an FIR and arrested the accused. As per the reports, investigating officer DP Khambhla confirmed that the knife used in the assaults and the accused’s clothes have been seized as evidence. Medical examinations of both the survivor and the accused have also been conducted. ‘Do Not Attend Late Night Parties, You Could Be Raped’: Gujarat Traffic Police Draws Flak Over Misogynistic Safety Posters Blaming Women for Sexual Violence.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including provisions for rape, criminal intimidation, and causing harm. Further investigation is underway.

