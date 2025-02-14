Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): With Holi around the corner, inmates of Indore Central Jail are preparing eco-friendly herbal colours using natural ingredients like spinach, turmeric, beetroot, and flowers for a sustainable celebration.

These herbal colours will be available for sale at an outlet set up by the jail administration outside the premises. Other items made by prisoners are also available for purchase. The inmates have received training in making herbal colours, equipping them with a new skill that can help them rebuild their lives after completing their sentences.

Also Read | Pulwama Attack Anniversary 2025: Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Martyrs of Terror Attack, Says 'India Will Never Forget Their Supreme Sacrifice'.

Indore Central Jail Superintendent Alka Sonkar told ANI, "Holi brings joy to everyone's life, and this year, we have aimed to produce 100 per cent herbal colours in jail. We are using natural ingredients such as fruits, flowers, and vegetable juices. Male inmates have also been trained this time, so both male and female inmates are making different varieties of herbal colours."

Explaining the variety of colours, she said, "Green colour is prepared from spinach, pink from beetroot, and yellow from turmeric. Additionally, marigold, roses and edible colours are used to make these herbal colours."

Also Read | Money Laundering Case: MHA Requests President Droupadi Murmu for Prosecution Sanction Against AAP Leader Satyendar Jain.

She added that the preparation process will take around a week, after which the colours will be packed and sold at the jail administration's outlet. "Anyone can buy the colours according to their requirement from our outlet outside the premises," she said.

She emphasized that learning to make herbal colours would help the inmates to earn a livelihood post-release. "This skill does not require much capital and no special machinery. One can easily make herbal colours at home," she said.

She further said, "We will also provide certificates for this training. It is a new step forward towards rehabilitating inmates and helping them reintegrate into society." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)