Indore, Jun 29 (PTI) Authorities in Manpur town in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district have deployed a drum-beating initiative outside the homes of those who are yet to get vaccinated against COVID-19, in the process piquing their curiosity and counseling them to get inoculated.

Manpur has 5,500 people eligible for COVID-9 vaccination and 4,500 of them have already got their doses, an official said on Tuesday.

"We are beating drums outside the homes of those who have not been vaccinated as yet. Once they come out of the house out of curiosity, we counsel and encourage them to go and get their doses," Manpur Naib Tehsildar Vivek Soni told PTI.

Indore, of which Manpur is a part, is MP's worst coronavirus-hit district with a caseload of 1.52 lakh cases, including 1,390 deaths.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)