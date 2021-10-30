Indore, Oct 30 (PTI) A 45-year-old Jain spiritual leader allegedly committed suicide on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said.

The body of Vimad Sagar Maharaj (45) was found hanging in a Jain 'dharamshala' in Nandanagar, though no suicide note was found from the spot, Pardeshipura police station in charge Pankaj Dwivedi said.

A probe to find out why he took this extreme step was underway, he added.

A large number of people from the Jain community arrived at the spot, with some of them saying the spiritual leader had come to Indore for Chaturmas, during which such holy men tend to stay at one place.

