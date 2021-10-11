New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday appointed MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma and Punjab MLA Raminder Singh Awala as new AICC secretaries for the party affairs in Karnataka.

The two AICC secretaries will be attached to the party general secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala, the party said in an official statement.

Also Read | Vivo Y20T Smartphone With Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Sharma is the Congress MP from Andaman and Nicobar while Awala is the MLA from the Jalalabad assembly seat in Punjab.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)