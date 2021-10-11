Vivo India has launched a new smartphone under its Y series, the Y20T. The phone comes in a single configuration - 6GB + 64GB, which costs Rs 15,490. The key highlights of the phone are Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, AI triple rear camera, a large battery with fast charging support and more. Vivo X70 Pro & Vivo X70 Pro+ Smartphones Launched in India.

Vivo Y20T Smartphone (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

The phone comes in two shades - Obsidian Black and Purist Blue. Customers can purchase the handset via Vivo India e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tata Cliq, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, and other offline retail stores. There's also a no-cost EMI option of up to 12 months via Bajaj Finserv.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Vivo Y20T sports a 6.51-inch HD+ Halo FullView display with a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels. It also comes with a notch housing an 8MP selfie camera.

Vivo Y20T Smartphone (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

Power to the handset comes from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The phone also supports a 1GB extended RAM feature. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. It runs Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11.

For optics, the phone gets a triple rear camera module comprising a 13MP primary snapper and two 2MP shooters for macro and depth images. The front camera is an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2021 10:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).