Bhopal, Nov 29 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported one COVID-19 case, taking the tally to 10,54,899. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,776, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 10,44,112, leaving the state with 11 active cases, the official informed.

With 1,564 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in the state went up to 3,02,22,769, he added.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,899, new cases – One, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,112, active cases-11, number of tests so far 3,02,22,769.

