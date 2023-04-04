Indore, Apr 4 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested a 56-year-old woman and her daughter for allegedly killing a 12-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district after they failed to sell her to a man, police said. The mother-sister duo decided to kill the girl fearing arrest after they failed to sell her, a police officer said.

The girl's body with her head smashed was found dumped near railway tracks in Indore district on March 24.

Also Read | #IPL2023: #MohammedShami and #RashidKhan Pick Three-wicket Hauls Each for Gujarat Titans … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Hitika Vasal told reporters that the accused identified as Manorama (56) and Kiran (20) wanted to sell the girl for Rs 50,000. Kiran was friends with the minor girl. She had allegedly lured her to Pithampur area in the neighbouring Dhar district on March 22, the police officer said. The girl was taken to Dewas by the duo who tried to sell her for Rs 50,000. “However, the person refused to buy the girl, who raised an alarm and insisted on going home. Scared that the girl would share the matter after reaching home which will lead to their arrest, the two women killed her by crushing her head with a stone," the SP said citing the preliminary investigation. The body of the girl was found lying near railway tracks under Shipra police station area of Indore district on March 24. “When police scanned the footage of about 100 CCTV cameras, the girl was seen going to the bus station in Mhow town with two women, which led to their arrest," Vasal said. A search is on for the husband and son of Manorama.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)