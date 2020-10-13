Bhopal, Oct 13 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh recorded 1,463 fresh coronavirus cases, which pushed its caseload to 1,49,761 on Tuesday, while 26 more deaths took the toll to 2,671, a health official said.

A total of 1,708 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the overall recovery count to 1,32,249, he said.

Among the fresh fatalities, five took place in Indore, three in Bhopal, two each in Jabalpur, Vidisha and Mandla and one each in Gwalior, Khargone, Dhar, Ratlam, Hoshangabad, Damoh, Satna, Khandwa, Mandsaur, Raisen, Chattarpur and Shajapur, the official said.

"Of the new cases, Indore accounted for 418, Bhopal 213, Jabalpur 74 and Gwalior 50.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 29,938, including 643 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 20,244 with 430 fatalities.

"Jabalpur and Gwalior have recorded 11,490 and 11,346 cases, respectively, so far," he said.

Indore, the worst-hit district, now has 3,668 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior is 1,967 and 920 and 526, respectively, the official added.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,49,761, new cases 1,463, deaths 2,671, recovered 1,32,429, active cases 14,661, number of people tested so far 24,53,709.

