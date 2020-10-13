New Delhi, October 13: Jewellery maker Tanishq issued a statement over the controversy that erupted over its latest advertisement campaign. The company was compelled to withdraw an ad which had offended the sentiments of scores of netizens. In a statement issued hours after pulling down the commercial, Tanishq said it was "deeply saddened". Tanishq Ad Withdrawn: How Cyber Bullying Forced Removal of Ad Despite Lovely Message of Interfaith Marriage.

The row erupted on Monday after netizens launched a #BoycottTanishq campaign on Twitter to mark their angst against the ad which portrayed the concept of interfaith marriage. The unprecedented flak which the ad drew on internet forced Tanishq to withdraw it within hours.

The now-taken down advertisement showed a Muslim family preparing for the baby shower of their Hindu daughter-in-law. The concept, alleged some Twitter users, promoted "love jihad" -- a conspiracy conspiracy theory alleging a ploy by jihadist elements to lure off and marry Hindu girls.

Tanishq, in its statement, said it did not intend to offend the sentiments of any section of the society. The advertisement campaign was only aimed at highlighting the concept of oneness amid the challenging times triggered by COVID-19 pandemic.

"The idea behind the Ekatvam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness. This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective," the statement said.

"We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners and store staff," it added.

