Bhopal, Oct 6 (PTI) Alert personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued and reunited a 12-year-old boy with his family in Bihar after spotting him in a Bengaluru- bound train at Itarsi station in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.

Head constable Rashmi Chimania and constable Surendra Uikey spotted the boy in Danapur-KSR Bengaluru special express train and enquired about him with other passengers, the railway official said.

Also Read | Kerala Journalist in UP Police Custody: Scribes Body Moves Supreme Court Against ‘Illegal Detention’ of Siddique Kappan Near Hathras.

On questioning, the minor boy broke down and revealed that he had left his home in Kothma village under Khagol police station in Bihar's Patna district, after being reprimanded by his mother, he said.

The RPF personnel then contacted Khagol police station and asked the head of Kothma village to inform the boy's parents about his whereabouts, the official said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Palghar, 3.5 Magnitude Tremors Reported in Region North of Mumbai.

According to his parents, the boy had left home on October 3 upset about the scolding, he said.

The boy was handed over to his mother and maternal uncle at Itarsi station on Monday, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)