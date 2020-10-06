New Delhi, October 6: A Kerala journalists' organisation has moved the Supreme Court, challenging the "illegal detention" of its Delhi unit Secretary in Uttar Pradesh while on the way to report the Hathras incident.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) has filed a habeas corpus petition seeking immediate release of journalist Siddique Kappan.

It contended that it has filed the petition after being seriously aggrieved by the violation of the Constitution's Articles 14, 19 and 21. It said Kappan was arrested at Toll Plaza near Hathras, on the way to Hathras on Monday, while on his way to report on the alleged rape and subsequent death of a 19-year-old girl in Hathras. Hathras Gangrape Victim's Family Allege Cops Didn't Allow Them to Bring Body Home, Forcefully Cremated Her; Police Claim 'Last Rites Performed by Family Members'.

The plea, filed through advocate Wills Mathews, termed the arrest illegal and unconstitutional, and urged the apex court to issue directions for Kappan's production and also his release from "illegal detention".

According to the UP Police, four arrested men linked with the Popular Front of India's student wing Campus Front of India (CFI) were identified as Atiq-ur-Rehman, Siddique, Masood Ahmed and Alam.

The journalist body of Kerala identified Malappuram native Siddique by his full name as Siddique Kappan, and claimed he is a senior Delhi-based journalist. "Because of coronavirus, the petitioner and the family members of the detenu could not move freely and collect further additional information connected with the arrest," said the plea.

The petitioner said that neither family members nor the colleagues were informed about the arrest or the place of detention.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2020 10:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).