Bhopal, Nov 10 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,54,848 on Thursday after the detection of 12 cases at a positivity rate of 0.5 per cent, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,776, while the recovery count increased by 11 to touch 10,44,010, leaving the state with 62 active cases, he said.

With 2,072 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,01,71,095, he added.

