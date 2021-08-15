Bhopal, Aug 15 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,036 on Sunday with the addition of 13 cases, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,514 as no death was reported from the infection during the day, an official said.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,418 and the active caseload in the state is 104, he said.

With 77,485 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,55,23,734, the official added.

An official release said 3,78,01,149 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 6,924 on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,036, new cases 13, death toll 10,514 (no change), recovered 7,81,418, active cases 104, number of tests so far 1,55,23,734.

