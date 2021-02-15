Bhopal, Feb 15 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 203 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of the infections to 2,57,849 while four fatalities pushed the toll to 3,838, the state Health department said.

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported in 30 of the total 52 districts in the state on Monday.

A total of 194 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,52,164, the department said.

With 89 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 58,087 while that of Bhopal rose to 43,296 with the addition of 40 cases.

Indore has so far reported 927 deaths and Bhopal 617.

Bhopal is now left with 556 active cases while Indore has 340 such cases.

With 13,374 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 55.89 lakh.

On Monday, 18,623 frontline workers were administered the coronavirus vaccine in Madhya Pradesh, taking the overall number of inoculations in the state since January 16 to 5,72,449, officials said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,57,849, new cases 203, death toll 3,838, recovered 2,52,164, active cases 1,847, number of tests so far 55,89,287.

