Bhopal, Mar 3 (PTI) An FIR was registered on Sunday against the vice chancellor of state technological university of Madhya Pradesh and four others in connection with alleged financial irregularities after an inquiry was ordered by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The case was registered against Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya's (RGPV) vice-chancellor Sunil Kumar, who is on leave, varsity's financial controller Rishikesh Verma, former registrar RS Rajput, a purported beneficiary of the fraud, and an organisation.

Yadav, who returned from Lucknow on Sunday night, stated that an incident of ongoing financial irregularities in RGPV, also known as the State Technological University, has come to his notice.

"I have given instructions to immediately register an FIR in this matter and to remove all the officers posted in the university's account section and conduct an investigation by a high-level committee," Yadav stated on X.

The government will take strict action against the guilty, he said.

After the CM's instruction, an FIR was registered based on a letter written by the incumbent registrar of RGPV, Mohan Sen, to the Gandhi Nagar police station in Bhopal.

The FIR identified the purported beneficiary of the fraud as one Mayank Kumar and also named Dalit Sangh, based in Sohagpur in Narmadapuram district, it said.

The accused are allegedly involved in transferring Rs 19.48 crore to private accounts and fraudulently making four fixed deposits (FDs) worth Rs 25 crore each through a criminal conspiracy, as per the First Information Report.

Police invoked Indian Penal Code sections for cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy along with the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, it stated.

No arrest has been made.

