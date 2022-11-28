Bhopal, Nov 28 (PTI) Three green corridors were created in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city on Monday to rush three vital organs of a brain dead man for transplants to Gujarat, Indore and to a local hospital, official said.

According to doctors, this was the first time that three green corridors were created to transport harvested organs for transplant in Bhopal.

Under green corridors, the police in cooperation with other agencies clear vehicular traffic in advance for ambulances to transport organs.

Dr Subodh Varshney, director of Bhopal-based Siddhanta Super Speciality Hospital, told PTI that 23-year-old Anmol Jain was shifted to the facility on November 26 night following a brain surgery at a hospital here after he met with an accident some days ago.

“Jain was brought brain dead to our hospital. His family members had decided to donate his organs. After talks, we went ahead to execute the plan,” Dr Varshney said.

The authorities were contacted and the patient's heart, liver and kidneys were harvested from 9 to 11 am, he said.

The heart was transported to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, liver was sent to Choithram Hospital and Research Centre in Indore, while a kidney was rushed to Chirayu Hospital and another was transported to Siddhanta Hospital, which are both in Bhopal, the doctor said.

Due to logistical reasons, the deceased man's lungs couldn't be sent for transplant, he added.

A green corridor was created to rush the heart to the airport, from where it was flown to Ahmedabad, while another corridor was set up to send the liver to Indore and the last one was laid to rush a kidney to a local private hospital.

While the liver transplant was underway in Indore, the remaining transplants have been carried out successfully, Dr Varshney said.

