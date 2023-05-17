Anuppur (MP), May 17 (PTI) Three members of a family including two girls drowned in a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at Sitamadhi near Kotma town.

The deceased were identified as Shailendra Singh (26), Avni Singh (11) and Khushi Singh (12), said Bhalumada police station in-charge Ajit Pawar.

Further probe was on, he said.

