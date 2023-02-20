Shahdol, Feb 20 (PTI) Two brothers died in a well in Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, a police official said.

The incident occurred in Mau village when Dadan Goswami (32) got inside the well to take out a faulty irrigation pump and his brother Chandra Prakash Goswami (45) entered on seeing him struggling in water, Beohari police station in-charge Mohammed Samir said.

"The exact cause of death is being ascertained. Efforts to fish out the bodies were underway," he added.

