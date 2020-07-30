Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): A woman in the Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh was forced to carry her husband on her shoulders in full public glare over an alleged extramarital affair. The victim later filed a complaint in the local police station.

"This is an incident in the Chhapri Ranwas Village, where the husband and his wife entered into an argument. As per the information we received, after the arguments, the man was made to sit on her shoulders and she asked to walk across the village," Jhabua Station In-charge Surendra Gadariya, said.

"The woman recorded her statement at a police station later on," he added. (ANI)

