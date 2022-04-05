New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): As fuel prices were hiked for the 13th time today, several Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha gave suspension of business notices under Rule 267 over rising inflation.

From Trinamool Congress, MPs Sushmita Dev, Mausam Noor and Abir Ranjan Biswas have given a notice under rule 267 on "the urgent need to check price rise in essential commodities including fuel."

Also Read | Apple Fitness+ Adds Post-Childbirth Workouts for New Mothers: Report.

Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 over "the non-stop everyday price hike in fuel prices and LPG cylinders which affects the lives of the poor and the middle-class people very badly."

The Rajya Sabha was on Monday adjourned for the day following repeated disruptions over rising prices of petroleum products and essential commodities with the Opposition protesting on the issue as their demand to hold a discussion on the matter was rejected.

Also Read | OnePlus 10 Pro To Go on Sale Today in India, Check Offers Here.

Opposition members from Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Shiv Sena and others stood on their seats and requested the chair to hold a discussion on the rising prices of petroleum products and essential commodities, and raised points about why advance notices submitted by several members under Rule 267 to hold a discussion on the issue were rejected.

Siva had raised a point of order, asking "why the notices given by us under Rule 267 to the Secretary-General to suspend all business of the House and conduct a discussion on hiking oil prices and many other notices were rejected".

TMC member Derek O'Brien took on the government, saying "the government do not want to hold a discussion on price rise they don't want discussion on fuel..".

Notably, with the thirteenth revision in the fuel prices in fifteen days, petrol and diesel rates have gone up by 80 paise each on Tuesday.

With this, the total increase in fuel rates is now Rs 9.20 per litre.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi now cost Rs 104.61 and Rs 95.87 per litre respectively. While in Mumbai, petrol cost Rs 119.67 per litre after an increase of 84 paise and diesel at Rs 103.92, increased by 85 paise. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)