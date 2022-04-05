OnePlus 10 Pro is all set to go on sale for the first time in India. As a reminder, the handset was launched in the country last week. OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver and Bullets Wireless Z2 earbuds are available for purchase via the OnePlus India website. The sale of the handset will commence at 12 noon via Amazon India and the OnePlus India website. Customers purchasing the OnePlus 10 Pro device will get a discount of Rs 4,500 via SBI credit card transaction. Users can also exchange their old Android smartphones to get up to Rs 5,000 off. By exchanging their old OnePlus smartphone, users can also avail additional Rs 2,000 discount. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G To Go on Sale Tomorrow in India, Check Offers Here.

OnePlus 10 Pro gets a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a 48MP triple rear camera setup, a 32MP selfie snapper, and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging and more.

Gear up with the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 and 2nd-Generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, with the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G at 62,499*#OnePlus10Pro — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 4, 2022

OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver earbuds come packed with 11mm drivers with Dolby Atmos technology. It comes with up to 38 hours of playtime with a charging case, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and low latency gaming mode.

OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

On the other hand, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earbuds feature 12.4mm drivers, a 200mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 30 hours of backup at 50 percent volume. The earbuds are also IP55 water and sweat resistance. A quick 10-minute charge delivers up to 20 hours of immersive audio playback.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

Coming to the pricing, OnePlus 10 Pro is priced at Rs 66,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant retails at Rs 71,999. OnePlus Buds Pro is priced at Rs 9,990, and the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 costs Rs 1,999.

