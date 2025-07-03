Srinagar, Jul 3 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday served water to people at Jammu and Kashmir's famous Lal Chowk as part of Muharram tradition.

Chouhan, who is on a two-day official visit to Kashmir, distributed water to the passersby at City Commercial nerve centre Lal Chowk.

Talking to reporters, the minister said that it was a touching experience to be a part of the Muharram tradition by distributing water to people.

Chouhan also spoke about the Central government's schemes for underprivileged sections of the society.

"There are about five lakh persons, who do not have a pucca house in Jammu and Kashmir. All of them will get a pucca house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana," he said. Chouhan said the government's mission is to empower women and make them "Lakhpati didis".

