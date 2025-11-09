Rajsamand (Rajasthan) [India], November 9 (ANI): Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani, visited the sacred town of Nathdwara, where he had the divine privilege of attending the Bhog Aarti Darshan of Lord Shrinathji and receiving blessings from Guru Shri Vishal Bawa Saheb.

During his visit, he announced the establishment of a modern, well-equipped "Yatri Evam Varishth Seva Sadan" (Pilgrim and Senior Citizen Service Centre) in Nathdwara and also made a donation of Rs 15 crore to the Shri Nathdwara Temple.

The upcoming facility will feature over 100 rooms, providing safe, comfortable, and dignified accommodation for elderly Vaishnavas and visiting devotees. It will include a 24-hour medical unit, nursing and physiotherapy services, a satsang and pravachan hall, and a traditional dining area designed around the revered Thaal-Prasad system of the Pushtimarg tradition.

This noble initiative has gathered strong momentum under the divine inspiration of Pujya Vishal Bawa Saheb and with the dedicated support and initiative of Anant Ambani.

The project's core vision is to ensure that every devotee visiting Nathdwara experiences organised, compassionate, and respectful care in an environment that upholds the values of seva and devotion.

The project, estimated to cost over Rs 50 crore, is expected to be completed within the next three years.

On this auspicious occasion, Mukesh Ambani humbly requested Chiranjeevi Vishal Bawa Saheb to ensure that the sanctity and dignity of Pushtimarg remain paramount throughout the project's execution.

He said, "We should be proud to be Vaishnavas, followers of the eternal Hindu Sanatan Dharma and the sacred Acharya tradition."

Vishal Bawa Saheb also lauded Anant Ambani's visionary initiative, Vantara, describing it as a remarkable, unparalleled, and globally admired creation.

With the divine grace of Lord Shrinathji and the sacred guidance of the Tilakayat family, the "Yatri Evam Varishth Seva Sadan" will stand as a shining symbol of bhakt-seva, a visionary milestone in the service of devotees and the eternal values of compassion and care in Nathdwara. (ANI)

