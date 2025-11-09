New Delhi, November 9: The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has announced a 12-hour water cut on November 11, affecting several parts of Kalyan, Titwala, Shahad, and nearby rural areas. According to the official KDMC notification, the water supply will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to facilitate essential repair and maintenance work at the Mohili Water Purification Center.

The civic body stated that the shutdown is necessary to carry out repairs on electrical and mechanical equipment at the purification plant and to fix damaged water pipelines in the distribution network. The affected areas include Kalyan East and West divisions, Manda–Titwala, Vadavali, Ambivali, Shahad, Atali, and adjoining villages in the Kalyan Rural Division. Thane Water Cut: TMC Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption in Several Areas on November 1-2; Check Full List of Affected Areas Here.

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Announces 12-Hour Water Shutdown on November 11

Residents have been advised to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously during the period of disruption. KDMC has also urged citizens to cooperate as the maintenance work aims to ensure smoother and more reliable water supply in the long run. Pune Water Cut: Major Shutdown on October 30 to Hit Large Parts of City as PMC Undertakes Pipeline Repairs, Check List of Affected Areas.

Earlier this month, a 24-hour water cut was implemented across several parts of Thane city on November 1 and 2 for infrastructure upgradation work to strengthen the city’s water distribution system. The latest shutdown in Kalyan-Dombivli is part of ongoing efforts to improve the efficiency and reliability of water services across the Thane district.

