New Delhi, November 9: Farmers across India are eagerly awaiting the release of the 21st installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, expected to be credited in the November 2025, just days before the Bihar Assembly elections. The INR 2,000 installment is part of the Central government’s flagship income support scheme aimed at benefiting small and marginal farmers.

While several beneficiaries in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir have already received early payments due to floods and landslides, the nationwide rollout of the PM Kisan 21st installment is still underway. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had approved early disbursements in September and October to provide immediate relief to affected farmers. PM Kisan Yojana 21st Installment: Is e-KYC Mandatory to Get Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Benefits? Know When Next Kist Will Be Released.

Officials indicate that the Model Code of Conduct in Bihar, enforced for the Assembly elections scheduled on November 6 and 11, may cause a minor delay in the full-scale distribution. However, payments under previously approved welfare schemes such as PM-KISAN are expected to continue in accordance with election guidelines. PM KISAN Scheme: What Is Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana? From Eligibility to Benefits, Know Steps To Register Online at pmkisan.gov.in.

Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers receive INR 6,000 annually in three equal installments of INR 2,000 each, directly transferred to their bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. To qualify, beneficiaries must complete eKYC verification and ensure that their bank accounts are linked with Aadhaar.

With Bihar being a politically crucial state, the timing of the PM Kisan 21st installment date has gained significance as a major pre-election move. Beneficiaries are advised to check their payment status on the official PM Kisan portal (pmkisan.gov.in) or through their respective state agriculture department websites for real-time updates.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 09, 2025 10:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).